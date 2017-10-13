Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders since early October

Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces have killed more than 30 terrorist ringleaders since the beginning of October, the chief of the Main Operations Department of Russia’s General Staff, Sergey Rudskoy, said.
"Special attention was paid to destroying the heads of armed groups. Since early October, 31 of them have been killed," the general said.
According to Rudskoi, less than eight percent of Syria’s territory are still controlled by Islamic State.
"As of today, an area of 14,800 square kilometers, or less than eight percent of the Syrian territory, is under control of Islamic State," he said.
According to Rudskoi, the Russia air force will continue its operation against militants of Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups until they are completely eliminated.