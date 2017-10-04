Back to Main page
Russia’s Aerospace Forces eliminate 12 Jabhat al-Nusra commanders in Syria

Military & Defense
October 04, 9:46 UTC+3

According to several independent sources, Jabhat al-Nusra leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, is in critical condition, Russian Defense Ministry said

© TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have wiped out the command of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group, its leader is in critical condition, while 12 commanders have been killed, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"On October 3, the Russian military intelligence found out the time and venue of the Jabhat al-Nusra leaders’ meeting led by the group’s leader, Abu Muhammad al-Julani. The Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 planes from Russia’s aircraft alert force in Syria were assigned to hit the target," he said.

Read also

Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is near

Konashenkov noted that the decision to carry out an airstrike was made after confirmation of terrorists’ arrival and the beginning of their meeting was received through several channels.

"After the attack, Jabhat al-Nusra leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, sustained multiple heavy shrapnel wounds and, having lost his arm, according to several independent sources, is in critical condition. Along with numerous (about 50 people) body guards, twelve Jabhat al-Nusra field commanders, including al-Julani’s closest assistant, head of the group’s security service Ahmad al-Ghizai, have been killed," Konashenkov said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over a dozen militants sustained medium and severe explosive wounds. Konashenkov added that the information on the whereabouts of the Jabhat al-Nusra leaders had been collected by a multi-level intelligence system.

The Russian Defense Ministry will push ahead with efforts to eliminate terrorists involved in the September 18 attack on the Russian military police observation post on the border of the Idlib de-escalation zone, he stressed.

Syrian conflict
