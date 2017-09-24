Northern Fleet ships return to main base after Arctic exercise

MURMANSK, September 24. /TASS/. A grouping of the Northern Fleet, which participated in a combat training at shore and marine ranges, returned to the main base, the Fleet’s press service said, adding the training was under command by the Fleet’s Vice Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov between September 14 and 21.

"At various episodes have participated more than 20 warships, including the nuclear-powered battle-cruiser Pyotr Velikiy and Admiral Ushakov destroyer, ten nuclear and diesel submarines of various projects, including Dmitry Donskoi and Orel, about 20 support vessels and up to 30 aircraft," the press service said.

The training featured more than 5,000 personnel and more than 300 units of military equipment and weapons. While at sea, every surface ship covered about 1,500 miles and fulfilled dozens combat exercises in anti-submarine, anti-sabotage and anti-aircraft defense, in artillery and missile strikes.

Within various episodes of firing in the Barents, White and Laptev Seas, the navy made 13 launches of sea-and land-based cruise missiles, including from under the water from two nuclear-powered missile cruisers. They practiced successfully defeating cruise missiles, which imitated air attack of a simulated enemy. Pyotr Velikiy and Admiral Ushakov fired Fort-M and Uragan complexes.