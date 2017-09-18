Northern Fleet conducts firing drills in Arctic

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
MURMANSK, September 18. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s surface action group led by the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser has carried out firing drills with sea and shore targets, the fleet’s press service reported.
"The firing was carried out as part of the exercises for the Northern Fleet all-arms forces in the Barents Sea," the report says.
According to the plot, the ship artillery helped support seashore defense and repel "enemy" amphibious assault. After receiving information on the movement of the "enemy" troops, the surface action group led by the Pyotr Veliky and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer advanced to the intended intervention area in order to strike the aggressor’s ship group and forces.
The combat units of the AK-130 naval guns opened verification fire on the sea target position and then on the shore targets, with unmanned aerial vehicles adjusting the fire. All targets were reported to have been hit.