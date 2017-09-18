Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Fleet conducts firing drills in Arctic

Military & Defense
September 18, 19:33 UTC+3 MURMANSK

A surface action group led by the Pyotr Veliky heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser has carried out firing drills with sea and shore targets

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, September 18. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s surface action group led by the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) heavy nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser has carried out firing drills with sea and shore targets, the fleet’s press service reported.

Read also

Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarines

Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check

Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boat

"The firing was carried out as part of the exercises for the Northern Fleet all-arms forces in the Barents Sea," the report says.

According to the plot, the ship artillery helped support seashore defense and repel "enemy" amphibious assault. After receiving information on the movement of the "enemy" troops, the surface action group led by the Pyotr Veliky and the Admiral Ushakov destroyer advanced to the intended intervention area in order to strike the aggressor’s ship group and forces.

The combat units of the AK-130 naval guns opened verification fire on the sea target position and then on the shore targets, with unmanned aerial vehicles adjusting the fire. All targets were reported to have been hit.

Gallery
16 photo

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
12
Russia and China gear up for naval drills
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPR: Ukraine’s, US’ refusal on Russian initiative reveals plans to continue war in Donbass
2
Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MOD
3
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reform
4
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspace
5
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
6
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform — envoy
7
Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама