Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boat

WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in MoscowWorld August 28, 6:03
Russian top diplomat to visit Kuwait while on tour of Persian Gulf countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 5:30
Sharapova unlikely to win US Open - Russian tennis chiefSport August 28, 4:34
Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boatMilitary & Defense August 28, 4:19
Putin to meet with Hungarian PM, attend opening of World Judo Championships in BudapestRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 3:15
Russian, Turkish air aces perform demonstration flights on last day of Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 28, 1:59
US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issueWorld August 28, 0:58
Russian women’s team wins silver at 2017 World Modern Pentathlon ChampionshipsSport August 28, 0:56
Putin requests detailed inquiry into fires in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd RegionSociety & Culture August 26, 23:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MURMANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet has received a new Grachonok-class counter sabotage boat, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement. According to the press service, the boat has been handed over to the counter sabotage unit deployed to the main base of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces in Gadzhiyevo, located in the Murmansk region.
"The flag-raising ceremony on the boat was held on the sidelines of the Army-2017 International Military Forum," the statement adds.
Now the number of the Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats assigned to the Northern Fleet has grown to three. The first one of them, named "Yunarmeyets Zapolyarya," participated in the country’s main naval parade in the city of St. Petersburg.
The Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats have been developed by the Vympel Design Bureau and built at the Vympel shipyard in Rybinsk in the Yaroslavl Region, central Russia. They are designed to protect water areas and fight sabotage and terrorist groups in coastal waters. The Project 21980 counter sabotage boats are armed with large-caliber machine guns, depth charges and man-portable air defense missile systems.
The boat’s radio electronic equipment is capable of searching for moving underwater targets, including small ones, such as divers.