Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boat

Military & Defense
August 28, 4:19 UTC+3 MURMANSK

Now the number of the Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats assigned to the Northern Fleet has grown to three

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian Navy's anti-submarine boat Grachonok

The Russian Navy's anti-submarine boat Grachonok

© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

MURMANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet has received a new Grachonok-class counter sabotage boat, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement. According to the press service, the boat has been handed over to the counter sabotage unit deployed to the main base of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces in Gadzhiyevo, located in the Murmansk region.

"The flag-raising ceremony on the boat was held on the sidelines of the Army-2017 International Military Forum," the statement adds.

Now the number of the Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats assigned to the Northern Fleet has grown to three. The first one of them, named "Yunarmeyets Zapolyarya," participated in the country’s main naval parade in the city of St. Petersburg.

The Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats have been developed by the Vympel Design Bureau and built at the Vympel shipyard in Rybinsk in the Yaroslavl Region, central Russia. They are designed to protect water areas and fight sabotage and terrorist groups in coastal waters. The Project 21980 counter sabotage boats are armed with large-caliber machine guns, depth charges and man-portable air defense missile systems.

The boat’s radio electronic equipment is capable of searching for moving underwater targets, including small ones, such as divers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow
2
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
3
Russian top diplomat to visit Kuwait while on tour of Persian Gulf countries
4
Putin to meet with Hungarian PM, attend opening of World Judo Championships in Budapest
5
US envoy says relations with Russia may be crippled by Ukrainian issue
6
Passenger ground effect vehicle seating 100 to be created in Russia in 2020-2022
7
Russian military intelligence officers to receive special version of Ratnik equipment
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама