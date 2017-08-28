Russia’s Northern Fleet receives another counter sabotage boat

MURMANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet has received a new Grachonok-class counter sabotage boat, the Fleet’s press service said in a statement. According to the press service, the boat has been handed over to the counter sabotage unit deployed to the main base of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces in Gadzhiyevo, located in the Murmansk region.

"The flag-raising ceremony on the boat was held on the sidelines of the Army-2017 International Military Forum," the statement adds.

Now the number of the Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats assigned to the Northern Fleet has grown to three. The first one of them, named "Yunarmeyets Zapolyarya," participated in the country’s main naval parade in the city of St. Petersburg.

The Grachonok-class counter sabotage boats have been developed by the Vympel Design Bureau and built at the Vympel shipyard in Rybinsk in the Yaroslavl Region, central Russia. They are designed to protect water areas and fight sabotage and terrorist groups in coastal waters. The Project 21980 counter sabotage boats are armed with large-caliber machine guns, depth charges and man-portable air defense missile systems.

The boat’s radio electronic equipment is capable of searching for moving underwater targets, including small ones, such as divers.