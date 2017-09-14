Back to Main page
Russian General Staff chief, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe hold phone conversation

Military & Defense
September 14, 19:45 UTC+3

Gen Valery Gerassimov informed Gen Curtis Scaparrotti on the start of Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercise

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gen Valery Gerassimov, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Curtis Scaparrotti, had a telephone conversation on Thursday at Scaparotti's initiative, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The conversation became a logical extension of a recent meeting between Gen Gerassimov and Gen Petr Pavel, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee," the report said. "Gen Gerassimov informed Gen Scaparrotti on the start of Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercise, making accent on the scheduled and exclusively defensive character of the exercise."

