Russian General Staff chief, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe hold phone conversation

Charges brought against teen boy opening fire inside school in Moscow regionSociety & Culture September 14, 19:58
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian armyMilitary & Defense September 14, 19:27
Communication minister slams US decision on Kaspersky Lab as unfair market competitionBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:45
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance MinistryBusiness & Economy September 14, 17:30
Kremlin comments on US decision on Kaspersky LabRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 17:22
Bomb scare wave sweeping Russia well-orchestrated campaign, perpetrators still unclearSociety & Culture September 14, 17:11
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocativeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 16:42
Kremlin slams bomb threat calls in Russian cities as telephone 'terrorism'Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 16:33
Over 150 foreign delegations to mark centenary of 1917 revolution in RussiaSociety & Culture September 14, 16:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gen Valery Gerassimov, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Curtis Scaparrotti, had a telephone conversation on Thursday at Scaparotti's initiative, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The conversation became a logical extension of a recent meeting between Gen Gerassimov and Gen Petr Pavel, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee," the report said. "Gen Gerassimov informed Gen Scaparrotti on the start of Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercise, making accent on the scheduled and exclusively defensive character of the exercise."