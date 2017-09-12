Back to Main page
Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid

Military & Defense
September 12, 13:45 UTC+3

On September 5, the Syrian army broke through the IS terrorists’ defense and lifted the siege of Deir ez-Zor

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

BASSEL AL-ASSAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /Syria/, September 12. /TASS/. More than 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid was sent to the liberated city of Deir ez-Zor in Syria, Chief of Command of Russia’s armed forces in Syria Alexander Lapin told the press on Tuesday.

"Following the Syrian military’s advance, humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, was sent to the city (Deir ez-Zor). Servicemen from the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria delivered over 10 tonnes of food, medicine and necessities," he explained.

On September 5, thanks to Russia’s air support, the Syrian army broke through the IS terrorists’ defense and lifted the siege of Deir ez-Zor.

On September 6, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria urgently sent food and necessities to the city that had been under siege for over three years.

Syrian conflict
