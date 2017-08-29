Back to Main page
Over 2,000 troops to take part in CIS air defense drills

Military & Defense
August 29, 17:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drills will take place in south Russia on September 4-8

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Over 2,000 troops from six member states of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take part in air defense drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The drills of the CIS united air defense system dubbed Combat Commonwealth-2017 will be held at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia on September 4-8.

"Overall, the joint drills of the armed forces from the countries participating in the CIS joint air defense system will involve more than 2,000 servicemen and over 200 pieces of combat and special hardware, including S-400 Triumf and S-300 Favorit antiaircraft missile systems, Pantsyr-S complexes and also Tu-22M3 strategic bombers," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The maneuvers over Ashuluk will also involve Mikoyan MiG-29, Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets, Su-24 bombers, Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, Su-34 multirole planes, MiG-31 interceptors and Mil Mi-8AMTSh helicopters.

