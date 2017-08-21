Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Taimyr Peninsula sees most wide-ranging military drill in its history

Military & Defense
August 21, 17:12 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The first joint-force military exercises were carried out on the Taimyr Peninsula in August 2015

Share
1 pages in this article
BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier

BTR-82A armoured personnel carrier

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MURMANSK, August 21. /TASS/. More than 30 wheeled and tracked vehicles of the naval infantry, arctic brigade and units of the Airborne Forces have landed from large landing ships to the Yenisei river bank on the Taimyr Peninsula as part of the Northern Fleet tactical exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Read also

Russian servicemen to take part in joint drills in Mongolian desert

At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drills

Marine drills involving over 2,000 troops take place in Russia’s West

Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in September

"After preparation of a landing position for the naval infantry equipment, large landing ships - the Georgy Pobedonosets [Saint George], the Kondopoga and the Alexander Otrakovsky - have approached the bank line one after another. More than 30 wheeled and tracked vehicles of the naval infantry, arctic brigade and units of the Airborne Forces landed from the ships: the BTR-82A, BMD-3, MT-LBV, SAU 2S1 Gvozdika and TTM-4902PS-10," the report says.

During the landing operation, the units of the Arctic motorized infantry, naval infantry and airborne forces hammered out joint activities in combat operation, as well as seizure and defense of the enclave.

Read also

Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet

Before the landing, an air strike was carried out over the "terrorist" positions and special troops were dropped behind the "terrorist" lines to adjust artillery fire from ships. After receiving target assignments, combat crews of the AK-100 batteries of the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship opened fire on closed riverside positions, having suppressed the "enemy" weapons. Then, the Ka-27PS helicopters delivered groups of military engineers to the river bank, who cleared mines on the approach routes to the river bank and prepared a landing position for the equipment. The engineers’ activities were secured by the naval infantry units who landed on speedboats from the Severomorsk ship.

The first joint-force military exercises were carried out on the Taimyr Peninsula in August 2015 and involved more than 1,000 servicemen, 14 aircraft and 34 combat and special equipment units, including two-unit tracked prime movers, multi-purpose light armored prime movers, amphibious assault vehicles, quadracycles and drones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
2
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
3
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
4
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
5
Russia settles last part of USSR's debt
6
Scientists from Russia's Tatarstan to present artificial skin at Army-2017 show
7
Man wearing suicide belt shot dead near Barcelona — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама