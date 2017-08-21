Russia's Taimyr Peninsula sees most wide-ranging military drill in its history

MURMANSK, August 21. /TASS/. More than 30 wheeled and tracked vehicles of the naval infantry, arctic brigade and units of the Airborne Forces have landed from large landing ships to the Yenisei river bank on the Taimyr Peninsula as part of the Northern Fleet tactical exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"After preparation of a landing position for the naval infantry equipment, large landing ships - the Georgy Pobedonosets [Saint George], the Kondopoga and the Alexander Otrakovsky - have approached the bank line one after another. More than 30 wheeled and tracked vehicles of the naval infantry, arctic brigade and units of the Airborne Forces landed from the ships: the BTR-82A, BMD-3, MT-LBV, SAU 2S1 Gvozdika and TTM-4902PS-10," the report says.

During the landing operation, the units of the Arctic motorized infantry, naval infantry and airborne forces hammered out joint activities in combat operation, as well as seizure and defense of the enclave.

Before the landing, an air strike was carried out over the "terrorist" positions and special troops were dropped behind the "terrorist" lines to adjust artillery fire from ships. After receiving target assignments, combat crews of the AK-100 batteries of the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship opened fire on closed riverside positions, having suppressed the "enemy" weapons. Then, the Ka-27PS helicopters delivered groups of military engineers to the river bank, who cleared mines on the approach routes to the river bank and prepared a landing position for the equipment. The engineers’ activities were secured by the naval infantry units who landed on speedboats from the Severomorsk ship.

The first joint-force military exercises were carried out on the Taimyr Peninsula in August 2015 and involved more than 1,000 servicemen, 14 aircraft and 34 combat and special equipment units, including two-unit tracked prime movers, multi-purpose light armored prime movers, amphibious assault vehicles, quadracycles and drones.