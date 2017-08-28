Back to Main page
Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship conducts drills in Red Sea

Military & Defense
August 28, 21:19 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is currently staying in the southern part of the Red Sea

© Vadim Savitsky/The Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MURMANSK, August 28. /TASS/. The crew of Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, which is on a long voyage in the Red Sea, conducted exercises to drill skills of inspecting a suspicious vessel, the press service of the Russian Northern Fleet said on Monday.

"Mariners drilled the skills of boarding a vessel by a storm ladder in full kit, inspecting the ship’s premises, liberating a ship from maneuver enemy, etc.," the press service said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is currently staying in the southern part of the Red Sea. On Sunday, it met with the Kama tanker. The two crews conducted joint drills.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov, which sailed off from Severomorsk in northern Russia in late June, has already covered a distance of more than 9,500 nautical miles. On July 31, the ship left the Gulf of Finland after the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt. On August 12, it passed the Mediterranean Sea to replenish its fuel, water and food reserves on Cyprus and passed into the Red Sea via the Suez Canal on August 25 to perform an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden.

