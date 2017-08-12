Large antisubmarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s big antisubmarine ship The Vice Admiral Kulakov on Saturday left the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press service said.

"Passing the strait, which most narrow passage is 14 kilometers, was made in daylight amid intensive navigation," the press service said.

The crew continues the combat training, as it was planned earlier.

"In the Bay of Biscay, the crew of the Russian antisubmarine ship trained locating submarines," the press service continued. "During the training, the crew practiced interaction with crew of the ship’s onboard Kamov Ka-27 (NATO reporting name Helix - TASS), which made flights off the antisubmarine ship."

The ship left Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet’s main naval base, in late June to take part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg, and then made a passage from the Baltic Sea to the Northern Sea as part of the Northern Fleet’s detachment of support vessels, and proceeded southwards.

According to the press service, in 2016 the ship made three long voyages, during which it carried out tasks in the Arctic, in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea. Within 2016, its sailors spent 265 days in long voyages.