Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Large antisubmarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea

Military & Defense
August 12, 13:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Passing the strait, which most narrow passage is 14 kilometers, was made in daylight amid intensive navigation," the Fleet’s press service said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s big antisubmarine ship The Vice Admiral Kulakov on Saturday left the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press service said.

"Passing the strait, which most narrow passage is 14 kilometers, was made in daylight amid intensive navigation," the press service said.

The crew continues the combat training, as it was planned earlier.

"In the Bay of Biscay, the crew of the Russian antisubmarine ship trained locating submarines," the press service continued. "During the training, the crew practiced interaction with crew of the ship’s onboard Kamov Ka-27 (NATO reporting name Helix - TASS), which made flights off the antisubmarine ship."

The ship left Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet’s main naval base, in late June to take part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg, and then made a passage from the Baltic Sea to the Northern Sea as part of the Northern Fleet’s detachment of support vessels, and proceeded southwards.

According to the press service, in 2016 the ship made three long voyages, during which it carried out tasks in the Arctic, in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean Sea. Within 2016, its sailors spent 265 days in long voyages.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Giving Crimea to Nazis who staged coup in Kiev would be criminal — Lavrov
3
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
4
First freighter carrying Russian wheat leaves for Venezuela
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
German politician shares position of German liberal on Crimea
7
Civilian injured in Lugansk in shelling from positions of Ukrainian military - militia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама