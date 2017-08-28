Russian and Egyptian paratroopers to hold first joint drills

Finland refuses Russia's Kruzenshtern windjammer to Aland IslandsWorld August 28, 10:23
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian and Egyptian paratroopers will hold the first joint military exercise, dubbed the 2017 Friendship Defenders, on Russia’s territory, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said in a statement.
"During the joint Russian-Egyptian military drills, the two countries’ paratroopers will train their skills in landing, arriving at the drills site, as well as in seizing and holding a mountain pass," the statement reads.
"The tactical exercise will take place in a mountainous area in the Krasnodar region [southern Russia - TASS]," the press service added.
The joint military drills will be conducted in accordance with the Russian Defense Ministry’s international activities plan.