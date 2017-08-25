More than 200 weapons tested in Syria prove to be highly effective

KUBINKA, August 25. /TASS/. More than 200 weapons tested in Syria have shown high effectiveness and capability to fulfil assigned missions, Chairman of the Military Science Committee of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Head of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Igor Makushev, said on Friday.

"More than 200 weapons have been tested during the special operation (in Syria - TASS), which demonstrated high combat effectiveness and proved to be mission-capable," Makushev said at the Army-2017 international military technical forum during a roundtable discussion on the Syrian experience.

Weapons and military equipment are tested in combat conditions on a regular basis, he said.

"Special attention is paid to new arms models, including those that are undergoing state tests, in order to timely detect and quickly remove possible manufacturing and design defects," Makushev stressed.

All tested weapons comply with the stated specifications. "The revealed defects and certain breakdowns did not affect the performed battle missions. Each problematic issue was analyzed in the most thorough manner, including with the assistance of defense industry representatives, and comprehensive measures to eliminate the causes for abnormal operation of weapons and military equipment were hammered out," Makushev reported.

Russian Defense Minister Yury Borisov earlier reported that more than 600 Russian weapons were tested during the operation in Syria.