Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 200 weapons tested in Syria prove to be highly effective

Military & Defense
August 25, 17:01 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Weapons and military equipment are tested in combat conditions on a regular basis

Share
1 pages in this article

KUBINKA, August 25. /TASS/. More than 200 weapons tested in Syria have shown high effectiveness and capability to fulfil assigned missions, Chairman of the Military Science Committee of the Russian Armed Forces and Deputy Head of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Igor Makushev, said on Friday.

"More than 200 weapons have been tested during the special operation (in Syria - TASS), which demonstrated high combat effectiveness and proved to be mission-capable," Makushev said at the Army-2017 international military technical forum during a roundtable discussion on the Syrian experience.

Read also

Terrorists in Syria increasingly use suicide drones — Russian General Staff

Russian forces in Syria test use of air, sea-based missiles in one attack for first time

Russian tech experts set up land satellite network in Syria

New secure communication tested by Russian military in Syria

Weapons and military equipment are tested in combat conditions on a regular basis, he said.

"Special attention is paid to new arms models, including those that are undergoing state tests, in order to timely detect and quickly remove possible manufacturing and design defects," Makushev stressed.

All tested weapons comply with the stated specifications. "The revealed defects and certain breakdowns did not affect the performed battle missions. Each problematic issue was analyzed in the most thorough manner, including with the assistance of defense industry representatives, and comprehensive measures to eliminate the causes for abnormal operation of weapons and military equipment were hammered out," Makushev reported.

Russian Defense Minister Yury Borisov earlier reported that more than 600 Russian weapons were tested during the operation in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
8
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
2
Russian top brass claim terrorists in Syria use 'swarming' tactics
3
Russian aircraft carry out longest flights since WWII during Syrian operation
4
Russian tech experts set up land satellite network in Syria
5
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
6
Anti-terrorist mop-up operation in Syria’s Akerbat enters final stage
7
Russia, Iraq sign major contract for supply of armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама