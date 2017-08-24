Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks

Military & Defense
August 24, 15:16 UTC+3 KUBINKA

The tanks are expected to be delivered before 2020

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

KUBINKA, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will receive 100 Armata main battle tanks, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said at the Army-2017 international military technical forum on Thursday.

"The designed models are currently undergoing operation testing. We have a contract for 100 units that will be supplied before 2020," he said.

In 2015, former Uralvagonzavod’s CEO Oleg Sienko reported that the Russian Defense Ministry would receive 2,300 Armata tanks before 2020.

Armata's design 

Defense contractors are finalizing the Kurganets-25 medium tracked platform and the Armata heavy tracked combat platform, considering the remarks voiced by Russia’s Defense Ministry while further work is proceeding on schedule, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"We are working jointly with the Defense Ministry of Russia under the Armata and Kurganets-25 projects. The customer voiced some remarks. As of now, a detailed analysis has been held jointly with enterprises and chief designers and the completion of works has been planned," Manturov said.

The absolute novelty of most designed parts and assemblies, which should be unified under some works for different prototypes, is a major reason for the delay in the timetable, he said.

"Apart from this, the items were initially designed with imported assemblies, which has required in the current conditions to carry out additional measures for import substitution. The enterprises have done enormous work and now we are complying with the schedule," the industry and trade minister said.

