Russia's advanced interceptor may become unmanned in future

KUBINKA, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian advanced interceptor PAK DP may become unmanned in the future, CEO of the MiG aircraft corporation Ilya Tarasenko said at the Army-2017 military technical forum in the Patriot park, Moscow Region.
"It will be a brand new plane that will use brand new technologies for operation in the arctic conditions. This plane will defend the borders of our Motherland. Then an unmanned version will be transformed into a project," he said.
Tarasenko noted that the MiG corporation manufactures medium and heavy unmanned aerial vehicles.
Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Viktor Bondarev reported that research and development work to create the new interceptor that will replace the existing MiG-31 will start not earlier than in 2019.