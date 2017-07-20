Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system

Military & Defense
July 20, 10:42 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

The S-500 is designed to replace its predecessor S-400

Share
1 pages in this article

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer is completing the trials of a high-altitude missile interceptor for the most advanced S-500 air defense system, Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for Foreign Economic Activity Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Thursday.

Read also
Electronic warfare system Rychag-AV

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

According to the deputy chief executive, "some elements of the new S-500 antiaircraft missile system have now successfully passed the basic part of trials."

"Trials are coming to a close for the surface-to-air anti-missile designed to intercept targets in the upper layers of the atmosphere," Dzirkaln told journalists.

The work is generally proceeding according to the schedule approved by the Russian Defense Ministry and the delivery of the S-500 air defense missile system to the troops is scheduled for 2020, he noted.

Trials for new missiles

Almaz-Antey will shortly complete the trials of three new missiles for the S-350 Vityaz medium-range air defense system with active homing heads:

Gallery
16 photo
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off

"In 2017, the system’s state trials are coming to a close. Now the company’s specialists are accumulating statistics for combat launches with the interception of real targets in various conditions. We are also shortly completing the state trials of three new surface-to-air missiles with active homing heads for the S-350 Vityaz systems and seaborne air defense complexes," the deputy chief executive said.

The naval Poliment-Redut air defense missile system also has three types of missiles of short, medium and intermediate range and they are unified with the S-350 air defense missile complex, he noted.

"These are new-generation missiles with very high maneuverable characteristics to strike the entire range of attack weapons," he added.

The full set of the Poliment-Redut system has been deployed on the Navy’s lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov while some elements of this complex - launchers, radars and control systems - are mounted on several corvettes, he said.

The S-350 Vityaz is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed for battlefield air defense. Almaz-Antey Chief Designer Pavel Sozinov earlier said that the system’s trials were scheduled to be completed this year.

 

The S-500 is designed to replace its predecessor S-400. The new system is being developed with a perspective of its operation in the next 25 years.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier that the delivery of the S-500 air defense missile system to the troops would begin in 2020.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
2
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts say
3
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting
4
Russia and US beginning strategic stability dialogue — diplomat
5
European energy companies warn about negative impacts of anti-Russian sanctions
6
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
7
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
TOP STORIES
Реклама