Russia’s MiG Company mulls single and twin-engine options for 5th generation warplane

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s MiG Aircraft Corporation is considering the options of a fifth-generation warplane with a single engine or twin motors, MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Tuesday.

"We are considering both options," he said in response to the relevant question.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that MiG would develop its own fifth-generation warplane.

Russia currently has only one fifth-generation plane - the PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) developed by the Sukhoi design bureau. The PAK FA took to the skies for the first time in 2010 and is expected to start arriving for the Russian Aerospace Force in the imminent future.

Meanwhile, MiG has said it considers developing a lighter fifth-generation fighter jet that could be based on the MiG-35 fighter.