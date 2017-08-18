Back to Main page
Syrian opposition group Failak ar-Rahman joins ceasefire

Military & Defense
August 18, 17:56 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry reports all of the moderate opposition’s detachments in East Ghouta joined the truce

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Syrian opposition’s Failak ar-Rahman grouping have signed a ceasefire deal, the ministry reported on Friday.

"Today, on August 18, 2017, representatives of the Defense Ministry of Russia and the Syrian opposition’s large grouping have signed an agreement in the city of Geneva (the Swiss Confederation), under which the grouping will join the ceasefire from 21:00 Moscow time in the de-escalation zone of East Ghouta (Damascus, Syria)," according to the statement obtained by TASS.

All of the Syrian moderate opposition’s armed groups active in the East Ghouta de-escalation zone have joined the truce in Syria, the ministry said.

The Failak ar-Rahman grouping has been the last among the Syrian moderate opposition’s armed groups in East Ghouta to join the truce, the ministry added.

"Therefore, Russia’s Defense Ministry has managed through negotiations to involve in the ceasefire in the East Ghouta de-escalation zone all the moderate opposition’s groupings operating there," the ministry said.

Syrian conflict
