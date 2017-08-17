Russia to demonstrate new fixed-wing and rotary drones at Army-2017 forum

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The exposition of Russia’s Aerospace Force at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum will include new aircraft-and helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Educational establishments and research units of the Aerospace Force will present about 50 newest developments at the Army-2017 forum. They include modern aircraft-and helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicles of various designations, flying laboratories, the newest radio reconnaissance stations," the Defense Ministry said.

The forum’s specialists and visitors will be able to view modern small-size radar stations, training simulators and software for detecting moving air targets and many other things, the ministry said.

The Air Force and Aerospace Force Academies, research companies of the Air Force and Space Troops, and also the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Force’s Air Force will demonstrate their exhibits at the Army-2017 forum.

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.