Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to demonstrate new fixed-wing and rotary drones at Army-2017 forum

Military & Defense
August 17, 17:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum will be held on August 22-27

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The exposition of Russia’s Aerospace Force at the Army-2017 international military and technical forum will include new aircraft-and helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia's defense contractor to display new cluster bomb at Army-2017 show

Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum

Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones

Russia develops laser-guided automatic landing system for drones

"Educational establishments and research units of the Aerospace Force will present about 50 newest developments at the Army-2017 forum. They include modern aircraft-and helicopter-type unmanned aerial vehicles of various designations, flying laboratories, the newest radio reconnaissance stations," the Defense Ministry said.

The forum’s specialists and visitors will be able to view modern small-size radar stations, training simulators and software for detecting moving air targets and many other things, the ministry said.

The Air Force and Aerospace Force Academies, research companies of the Air Force and Space Troops, and also the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Force’s Air Force will demonstrate their exhibits at the Army-2017 forum.

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
4
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid
5
Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula
6
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable
7
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама