Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum

Military & Defense
August 15, 17:18 UTC+3

Overall, over 200 pieces of airborne, naval and land-based hardware and small arms will be demonstrated

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

ALABINO RANGE (Moscow Region), August 15. /TASS/. Underwater robots’ capabilities will be demonstrated at the Army-2017 military and technical forum, Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Research Activity Roman Kordyukov said on Tuesday.

Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum

"Underwater robots will be demonstrated at Lake Komsomolskoye. We’ll involve our marine anti-sabotage swimmers in the dynamic show. They will demonstrate their abilities with the use of marine robotics," the Defense Ministry official said.

The forum’s dynamic show program will fully differ from the previous year’s scenario, Kordyukov said but gave no details.

The Defense Ministry official also declined to specify new military hardware items that would be showcased at the forum.

"Overall, over 200 pieces of airborne, naval and land-based hardware and small arms will be demonstrated," he said.

Military hardware will be demonstrated every day, including twice a day on the days of mass attendance at the forum, he added.

More than one hundred countries to send their representatives to Army-2017 forum

Russian combat engineers to show 'smart' mine detectors at Army-2017 forum

"Tank ‘ballet’ is envisaged for the completion of the demonstration program. Organic hardware operational in the Russian Armed Forces - T-80 and T-90 tanks - will be used for it," Kordyukov said.

The Army-2017 military and technical forum will be held on August 22-27 on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Alabino training range and the Kubinka aerodrome, as well as in all of Russia’s military districts and in the Northern Feet.

Реклама