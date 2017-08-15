More than one hundred countries to send their representatives to Army-2017 forum

At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drillsMilitary & Defense August 15, 14:09
ALABINO RANGE, August 15. /TASS/. Representatives of more than one hundred countries will attend the Army 2017 international military technical forum that kicks off in the Moscow Region’s center Patriot on August 22, Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Scientific Research, Major General Roman Kordyukov, told reporters.
"The participation format was extended this year, and we expect more than one hundred states. At least, we’ve got confirmation from a great number of participants. The participation format for foreign delegations varies, from defense ministers to representatives of military attaches," he said.
Kordyukov reported that the participants of the forum’s exposition and performance are already arriving at the site. All equipment for the performance - more than 200 units - has been delivered to Alabino. The forum’s exhibition will display advanced models of armaments and military equipment and will be a private viewing, he said. "The most important models from all entities of the Russian Armed Forces will be displayed, no doubt. All that can be presented will be presented to the general public," the major general specified.