Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than one hundred countries to send their representatives to Army-2017 forum

Military & Defense
August 15, 14:14 UTC+3 ALABINO RANGE

The participation format was extended this year

Share
1 pages in this article

ALABINO RANGE, August 15. /TASS/. Representatives of more than one hundred countries will attend the Army 2017 international military technical forum that kicks off in the Moscow Region’s center Patriot on August 22, Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for Scientific Research, Major General Roman Kordyukov, told reporters.

Read also

Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum

"The participation format was extended this year, and we expect more than one hundred states. At least, we’ve got confirmation from a great number of participants. The participation format for foreign delegations varies, from defense ministers to representatives of military attaches," he said.

Kordyukov reported that the participants of the forum’s exposition and performance are already arriving at the site. All equipment for the performance - more than 200 units - has been delivered to Alabino. The forum’s exhibition will display advanced models of armaments and military equipment and will be a private viewing, he said. "The most important models from all entities of the Russian Armed Forces will be displayed, no doubt. All that can be presented will be presented to the general public," the major general specified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tanks show off their firing skills at 2017 Army Games
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
2
US 'drifting' towards supplying lethal weapons to Kiev — deputy foreign minister
3
Reduction of 2018 defense spending not related to rearmament programs — Putin
4
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
5
Iran’s withdrawal from nuclear deal unlikely, expert says
6
Ukrainian citizen arrested on suspicion of plotting sabotage activities in Crimea
7
At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама