Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018

Ukraine plans to lease some Chernobyl facilities to host solar power systemsWorld July 31, 14:54
Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018Military & Defense July 31, 14:26
Metropolitan Hilarion reveals his orchestra conducting talents at Italian music festivalSociety & Culture July 31, 14:20
Russia’s Fencing Federation satisfied with results of 2017 World ChampionshipSport July 31, 14:17
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the BalticsMilitary & Defense July 31, 13:30
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before SeptemberRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 13:14
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 31, 13:13
Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko leads rating of highest-paid Russian musicians — ForbesSociety & Culture July 31, 13:02
Press review: Kremlin’s sanctions sting US embassy and Russia warns Poland on monument lawPress Review July 31, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Airborne Forces in 2018 will form three tank battalions - two in the 76th airborne assault division and 7th airborne assault mountain division and one in an airborne assault brigade, Airborne Forces Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov told TASS.
"Next year three tank companies will reformed into tank battalions in two airborne assault divisions and in one airborne assault brigade," Serdyukov said on the eve of the forthcoming 87th anniversary of the Airborne Forces.