Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018

Military & Defense
July 31, 14:26 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Airborne Forces in 2018 will form three tank battalions - two in the 76th airborne assault division and 7th airborne assault mountain division and one in an airborne assault brigade, Airborne Forces Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov told TASS.

"Next year three tank companies will reformed into tank battalions in two airborne assault divisions and in one airborne assault brigade," Serdyukov said on the eve of the forthcoming 87th anniversary of the Airborne Forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US attitudes to Russia unlikely to change soon, says Putin
2
Moscow allows US diplomatic officials to leave Russia before September
3
Russia celebrates Navy Day from the Pacific to the Baltics
4
Kremlin notes political will essential to ending sanctions and improving ties with US
5
Moscow alarmed over situation around North Korea’s latest missile launch
6
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
7
US bill on anti-Russian sanctions contravenes international law — German minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама