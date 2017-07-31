Russia’s Airborne Forces to form three tank battalions in 2018

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Airborne Forces in 2018 will form three tank battalions - two in the 76th airborne assault division and 7th airborne assault mountain division and one in an airborne assault brigade, Airborne Forces Commander Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov told TASS.

"Next year three tank companies will reformed into tank battalions in two airborne assault divisions and in one airborne assault brigade," Serdyukov said on the eve of the forthcoming 87th anniversary of the Airborne Forces.