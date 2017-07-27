Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, China round up joint naval exercise in Baltic Sea

Military & Defense
July 27, 21:27 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Crews of a Norwegian frigate, a Swedish corvette and a French reconnaissance aircraft watched the progress of the maneuvers

Share
1 pages in this article
© iTAR-TASS archive/Yuri Smityuk

KALININGRAD, July 27. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese naval exercise Joint Sea 2017 wound up in the Baltic Sea on Thursday, Captain 1st Rank Roman Martov, the official spokesman for Russia's Baltic Fleet told TASS.

"Ships of the Russian Navy and of the Chinese Naval Force rounded up their maneuvering under the program of the active phase of the joint naval exercise in the Baltic Sea," he said. "The Baltic Fleet's corvettes Boykiy and Steregushchiy have returned to their permanent base in the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region."

Read also

Russian-Chinese naval exercises kick off in Baltic Sea

Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills

Russian, Chinese warships hold live firing drills in Baltic Sea

Putin says Russian-Chinese cooperation is not aimed against any third countries

"The Chinese destroyer Hefei, the frigate Yuncheng and the support ship Lomahu are heading for St Petersburg to take part in the festivities on the occasion of Russian Navy Day on July 30," Capt. Martov said.

In the course of maneuvers that took place from July 25 through July 27, the seamen fulfilled all the provisions of the exercise program. Specifically, the crews did artillery firing at waterborne and aerial targets, using about 1,500 shells for the purpose.

Also, the Russian and Chinese seamen drilled assistance to a distressed ship, as well as search for and rescue of people on high seas.

"They had to accomplish the tasks of the active phase of the exercise amid a complicated weather situation, as gusts of wind reached 15 meters per second in the central water area of the Baltic and the heaving of the sea was rough," Capt. Martov said.

Crews of a Norwegian frigate, a Swedish corvette and a French reconnaissance aircraft watched the progress of the maneuvers.

"The joint staff of the exercise will sum up the results of the drills later," Capt. Martov said.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia
2
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
3
Donetsk republic pledges to ensure safety of US envoy during his Donbass trip
4
Putin believes ending bloodshed in Syria crucial
5
Expert believes US bill on anti-Russian sanctions may trigger new Cold War
6
Russia interested in cooperation with Finland on Arctic environment
7
Washington to use new sanctions to curb Russian energy projects, experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама