Russian, Chinese warships hold live firing drills in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, July 25. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese warships taking part in the Joint Sea-2017 naval exercise in the Baltic Sea practiced artillery fire at sea and air targets on Tuesday, the Baltic Fleet’s official spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

"China’s Hefei destroyer and Yuncheng frigate and Russia’s Steregushchy and Boiky corvettes practiced artillery fire at sea and aerial targets in the Baltic Sea," Martov said.

The first day of the exercise’s active stage also involved Su-24 tactical frontline bombers, An-26 military transport planes and Ka-27 multi-role deck helicopters.

On Wednesday, July 26, crews of Russian and Chinese warships will train to inspect suspicious vessels and rescue people overboard.

During the active phase of the exercise, to continue until July 27, Russian and Chinese sailors will practice joint anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and anti-ship defense measures and assistance to a ship in distress.