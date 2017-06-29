Back to Main page
Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threat

Military & Defense
June 29, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The upgrade of the A-135 anti-ballistic missile defense system for Moscow and Russia’s Central Industrial District is expected to be completed by 2020

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry's Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s missile early warning system allows repelling the launches of all types of missiles, the chairman of the Board of Directors of RTI Group and the national system’s chief designer, Sergei Boyev, said on Thursday.

"With the commissioning of the radar stations in Orsk, Barnaul and Yeniseisk [in 2016], we have created for the first time in the history of both Russia and the former Soviet Union a continuous radar field of the Russian Federation and today we are undoubtedly capable of warding off the launches of all types of aerospace attack weapons from all the directions," he said.

