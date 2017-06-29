Russia’s missile early warning system helps ward off any threat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s missile early warning system allows repelling the launches of all types of missiles, the chairman of the Board of Directors of RTI Group and the national system’s chief designer, Sergei Boyev, said on Thursday.

"With the commissioning of the radar stations in Orsk, Barnaul and Yeniseisk [in 2016], we have created for the first time in the history of both Russia and the former Soviet Union a continuous radar field of the Russian Federation and today we are undoubtedly capable of warding off the launches of all types of aerospace attack weapons from all the directions," he said.

"Today we have more serious tasks related to the creation of a multi-range and echeloned anti-missile defense system, including with account taken of the space echelon, on which Kometa research and production association is working," he noted.

Today, all this work is carried out in compliance with a plan approved by Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief and all these measures are proceeding on schedule, he said.

"There are some shifts related to the facilities’ construction provision but generally the timeframe has been complied with. We expect that we’ll fulfil the entire program for creating the missile early warning system of the Russian Federation already in its new quality," Boyev added.

The upgrade of the A-135 anti-ballistic missile defense system for Moscow and Russia’s Central Industrial District is expected to be completed by 2020 and the creation of the country’s echeloned ABM defense system is due to be over by 2025.