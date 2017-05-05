Back to Main page
Lavrov says Post-Soviet security bloc’s force ready to fight IS

Military & Defense
May 05, 15:40 UTC+3

The top diplomat says the Collective Security Treaty Organization force, Russia’s foreign military bases are ready to fight the Islamic State terror group anytime

Lavrov stresses Russia bent on defeating IS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as Russia’s foreign military bases are ready to fight the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) anytime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel.

"The armed units that the CSTO member states have included in the Collective Rapid Reaction Force, are in constant combat readiness, as well as the Russian troops deployed to the military bases in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Until this plague (the IS) is stamped out, our priorities will not change," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

