Lavrov says Post-Soviet security bloc’s force ready to fight IS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as Russia’s foreign military bases are ready to fight the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) anytime, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel.

"The armed units that the CSTO member states have included in the Collective Rapid Reaction Force, are in constant combat readiness, as well as the Russian troops deployed to the military bases in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Until this plague (the IS) is stamped out, our priorities will not change," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Gallery 13 photo Gallery © ITAR-TASS/Sergei Zhukov Russian military bases abroad