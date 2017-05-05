Lavrov stresses Russia bent on defeating IS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to achieve victory over the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) even though its members are not ready to lay down their arms yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir-24 TV channel.

"They are active in the Middle East and North Africa, they are not ready to lay down their arms yet, but we will surely defeat them," the Russian top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the Islamic State group has been stepping up its activities in Afghanistan as well, particularly in its northern regions, which border on Russia’s neighboring countries and allies.

Lavrov pointed out that a year and a half ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the United Nations General Assembly proposing that a united front be set up to fight against terrorism. "Despite the fact that no coalition was established, the Russian leader’s proposal is still on the table," the foreign minister noted.

He also said that on Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had detained an alleged IS affiliate who had turned out to be a resident of the Magadan city. A criminal case was initiated against him under the Criminal Code’s article on public justification of terrorism.