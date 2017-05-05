Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov stresses Russia bent on defeating IS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 05, 14:10 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat says terrorists 'are active in the Middle East and North Africa, they are not ready to lay down their arms yet, but we will surely defeat them'

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to achieve victory over the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) even though its members are not ready to lay down their arms yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Mir-24 TV channel.

Read also

Russia’s FSB chief says Islamic State holding talks on uniting with other terror groups

"They are active in the Middle East and North Africa, they are not ready to lay down their arms yet, but we will surely defeat them," the Russian top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the Islamic State group has been stepping up its activities in Afghanistan as well, particularly in its northern regions, which border on Russia’s neighboring countries and allies.

Lavrov pointed out that a year and a half ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the United Nations General Assembly proposing that a united front be set up to fight against terrorism. "Despite the fact that no coalition was established, the Russian leader’s proposal is still on the table," the foreign minister noted.

He also said that on Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had detained an alleged IS affiliate who had turned out to be a resident of the Magadan city. A criminal case was initiated against him under the Criminal Code’s article on public justification of terrorism.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
2
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
Russian telecom watchdog restricts access to China’s WeChat messenger
5
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
6
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
7
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама