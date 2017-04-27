Back to Main page
Saudi Arabia interested in purchasing Russian military hardware

Military & Defense
April 27, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 27, Russia's deputy defense minister has held talks with the deputy chief of the Saudi Arabia’s General Staff

Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Aleksander Fomin

Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Aleksander Fomin

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia would like to purchase the most advanced military hardware of Russian manufacture, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant-General Aleksander Fomin said at a meeting with the deputy chief of the General Staff of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces, Fayad Hamid al Ruwaili, on the sidelines of the 6th Moscow International Security Conference on Thursday.

Fomin said that Russia and Saudi Arabia noticeably stepped military cooperation over the past two or three years.

"We have maintained very proactive cooperation over the past 2.5 years. We have a long list of your likely requests for the most advanced weapon systems," Fomin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry is determined to maintain steady bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields.

"We hope for further open and trusting dialog on the entire range of issues of mutual interest," Fomin concluded.

