Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to continue helping Serbia in mine clearance in 2017

Military & Defense
April 26, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian and Serbian field engineers have already managed to deactivate more than 13,000 pieces of munitions and clear over 5.3 million square meters of territories of mines
Share
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Yevgeny Epachintsev

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will continue rendering assistance to Serbia in the clearance of its territory of mines, the ministry’s press service said on Wednesday quoting Deputy Minister Oleg Bazhenov.

Bazhenov heads a delegation, which arrived in the Serbian city of Nis earlier in the day to take part in the celebrations of the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center anniversary that was established there five years ago.

Read also
Serbia's and Russia's tanks at Alabino Firing Range in Moscow region
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperation

"With a great satisfaction we can point to the successes in such a sphere of bilateral cooperation as clearance of territories of mines. In mid-December 2016, the Russian-Serbian joint group of field engineers completed a working season. That was already the ninth season of the group’s activity in the territory of Serbia," the press service quoted Bazhenov as saying. "This year, we will continue helping Serbia in the clearance of mines the republic’s territory and facilities."

According to the Emergencies Ministry, over the period of bilateral interaction, Russian and Serbian field engineers managed to deactivate more than 13,000 pieces of munitions and clear over 5.3 million square meters of territories of mines, thus returning them to normal economic activity.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN mission
2
Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria Sharapova
3
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
6
Russian General Staff: West ignores Moscow’s offers to pool efforts to fight terror
7
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forces
TOP STORIES
Реклама