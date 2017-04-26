Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to continue helping Serbia in mine clearance in 2017

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will continue rendering assistance to Serbia in the clearance of its territory of mines, the ministry’s press service said on Wednesday quoting Deputy Minister Oleg Bazhenov.

Bazhenov heads a delegation, which arrived in the Serbian city of Nis earlier in the day to take part in the celebrations of the Russian-Serbian humanitarian center anniversary that was established there five years ago.

"With a great satisfaction we can point to the successes in such a sphere of bilateral cooperation as clearance of territories of mines. In mid-December 2016, the Russian-Serbian joint group of field engineers completed a working season. That was already the ninth season of the group’s activity in the territory of Serbia," the press service quoted Bazhenov as saying. "This year, we will continue helping Serbia in the clearance of mines the republic’s territory and facilities."

According to the Emergencies Ministry, over the period of bilateral interaction, Russian and Serbian field engineers managed to deactivate more than 13,000 pieces of munitions and clear over 5.3 million square meters of territories of mines, thus returning them to normal economic activity.