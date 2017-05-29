Back to Main page
Cuba wants to increase purchases of Russian oil and oil products — Russian energy minister

Business & Economy
May 29, 13:54 UTC+3

"The question is in financial sources," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Cuba wants to increase the supply of oil and oil products from Russia, but it is a matter of financing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Cuba really wants more supplies, but the question is in financial sources. If financial resources are found - the companies will deliver, it's not charity," he said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft will supply with about 250,000 tonnes of oil and diesel fuel to the Cuban company Cubametales. Terms of supply were not specified.

According to media reports, in late 2016, Cuba’s President Raul Castro, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure the supply of oil and oil products to the republic after the country experienced some problems with raw materials from Venezuela.

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
