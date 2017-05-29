Cuba wants to increase purchases of Russian oil and oil products — Russian energy minister

Romano Prodi believes G7 takes back seat without Russia and ChinaWorld May 29, 14:24
War on terror to top Putin-Macron talks agenda — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:16
Kiev's intelligence agency raids Yandex offices in UkraineWorld May 29, 14:11
Diplomat says Montenegro playing 'Russian interference' card as excuse for NATO membershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 14:00
Putin declares 2018-2027 to be Children’s Decade in RussiaSociety & Culture May 29, 13:30
Press review: Macron’s 'independent policy' display and MC-21’s maiden flight to successPress Review May 29, 13:00
Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to RussiaWorld May 29, 12:17
Le Pen says Putin’s visit to France will bolster relations between countriesWorld May 29, 12:13
Russia to respond to diplomats’ expulsion from Estonia on tit-for-tat basisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 11:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Cuba wants to increase the supply of oil and oil products from Russia, but it is a matter of financing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.
"Cuba really wants more supplies, but the question is in financial sources. If financial resources are found - the companies will deliver, it's not charity," he said.
Earlier it was reported that Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft will supply with about 250,000 tonnes of oil and diesel fuel to the Cuban company Cubametales. Terms of supply were not specified.
According to media reports, in late 2016, Cuba’s President Raul Castro, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ensure the supply of oil and oil products to the republic after the country experienced some problems with raw materials from Venezuela.