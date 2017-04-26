Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining Syria

Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining SyriaMilitary & Defense April 26, 13:07
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has put forward the idea of attracting commercial enterprises to join the humanitarian demining mission in Syria and creating a special international fund that would finance this operation.
"Concerning the most recent [demining operation in Syria - TASS], I should point out that the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining unit has uncovered and neutralized practically all explosive devices. However, there is still a lot to do for sappers in the country. We hope that the United Nations Mine Action Service [UNMAS] will join the process in the near future," he said during the opening of the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security.
"We suggest forming a coalition of countries that could contribute to the demining process in Syria. Moreover, we think it’s necessary to create a fund of specialized commercial companies to finance the demining efforts," the minister added.