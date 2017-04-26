Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense chief suggests enlisting private sector to assist in demining Syria

Military & Defense
April 26, 13:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia's defense chief also hopes that the United Nations Mine Action Service will join the process in the near future
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

Read also
Russian military engineers use mine detectors during a mine clearing operation in Palmyra
Serbian military seeks role in demining Palmyra

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has put forward the idea of attracting commercial enterprises to join the humanitarian demining mission in Syria and creating a special international fund that would finance this operation.

"Concerning the most recent [demining operation in Syria - TASS], I should point out that the Russian Centre for Humanitarian Demining unit has uncovered and neutralized practically all explosive devices. However, there is still a lot to do for sappers in the country. We hope that the United Nations Mine Action Service [UNMAS] will join the process in the near future," he said during the opening of the 6th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We suggest forming a coalition of countries that could contribute to the demining process in Syria. Moreover, we think it’s necessary to create a fund of specialized commercial companies to finance the demining efforts," the minister added.

Gallery
10 photo

Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
2
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
3
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
4
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
5
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
6
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
7
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
TOP STORIES
Реклама