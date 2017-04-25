Back to Main page
Serbian military seeks role in demining Palmyra

World
April 25, 13:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On March 10, the Russian General Staff said the first detachment of nearly 200 Russian combat engineers arrived in the city
MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The Serbian armed forces want to take part in the mine clearance operations in Syria, including in Palmyra, Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic said after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

Ancient Palmyra after liberation from terrorists

"Serbia supports all Russia's initiatives. We want to take part jointly in all international activities. Specifically, we discussed the Serbian armed forces' involvement in demining Syria, including Palmyra," he said.

According to Djordjevic, it is necessary to make sure that the Serbian and Russian armed forces are jointly represented on the international arena.

Palmyra was liberated from militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) on March 2. On March 10, the Russian General Staff said the first detachment of nearly 200 Russian sappers arrived in the city.

