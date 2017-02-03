Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined

Ancient citadel of Aleppo deminedWorld February 03, 11:24
Russian Defense Ministry published photos of demining the ancient citadel of Aleppo in Syria — historic fortress in the old town. According to UNESCO, 60% of the old city of Aleppo has been severely damaged, with 30% totally destroyed. Within the last 1,5 months, the Russian sappers have cleared of explosive devices 3,3 thousand buildings and 680 kilometers of roads, demining a total area of 2000 hectares, the statement of Russian Defense Ministry said