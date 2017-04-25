Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forces

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Mongolia has asked Russia’s Defense Ministry to provide assistance in arming its air defense forces with modern weaponry, Mongolian Defense Minister Badmaanyambuugiin Bat-Erdene said after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

"I have informed the defense minister that we have developed the fundamentals of Mongolia’s defense policy, pursuant to which a package of laws on defense has been adopted and specific tasks of the Armed Forces have been defined. In view of this, we have requested the Russian side to provide support in rearming and reinforcing our Armed Forces, in particular, the newly created air defense troops," Bat-Erdene said.

As the Mongolian defense minister stressed, Russia is providing support in training the Mongolian military. About 350 servicemen from Mongolia are studying at 20 Russian higher educational military institutions on preferential terms or on an unpaid basis.

The Mongolian delegation led by the defense minister has arrived for the 6th Moscow conference on international security that will start on April 26. During the conference’s work, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu, and also the heads of the country’s Security Council and Foreign Ministry will outline Russia’s vision of the international situation and the causes why this situation has become less stable.