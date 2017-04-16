Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Afghanistan asks Russia for support in supplies, training for military, police

World
April 16, 20:01 UTC+3
Head of Afghanistan’s delegation said the cooperation with Russia in the military-technical sphere was affected by the Western sanctions
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Afghanistan asked Russia for assistance in supplies, services and training for the military and police, Afghanistan's head of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Policies and Strategic Planning Mohammad Ashraf Haidari told, head of Afghanistan's delegation to regional consultations in Moscow on April 14, told TASS.

"We discussed this at the Russian Foreign Ministry and asked to consider possible service support in Afghanistan, as well as material supplies and training for the armed forces and the police," he said.

Afghanistan is expecting response to this address later.

The diplomat paid special attention to servicing of Russian-made helicopters, which Afghanistan’s Armed Forces are using. "We have asked Russia to provide service for Russian-made aircraft, helicopters in Afghanistan," he said.

Sanctions

Head of Afghanistan’s delegation said the cooperation with Russia in the military-technical sphere was affected by the Western sanctions. "The anti-Russian sanctions have affected the support Russia provided in servicing the Russian equipment, especially helicopters," he said. "This is why we are interested in seeing settlement of the problems between Russia and the U.S. and hail the statements both sides made after the meeting of foreign affairs’ heads - Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson."

Haidari said it would favor not only Afghanistan, but also would add to effectiveness of fighting the terrorist groups of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia - TASS), which are active in Afghanistan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Afghanistan asks Russia for support in supplies, training for military, police
3
Matviyenko, Saudi Arabia's king concur that cooperation is needed to fight terror
4
Putin greets Orthodox believers on Easter Sunday
5
Russia’s new humanoid robot F.E.D.O.R. practices target shooting
6
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
TOP STORIES
Реклама