Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in June

Military & Defense
April 11, 19:37 UTC+3 KALININGRAD
The trials of the Ivan Gren were interrupted over problems with its degaussing system
KALININGRAD, April 11. /TASS/. The sea trials of the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren interrupted over problems with its degaussing system will restart in June this year, Project Management Director at the Yantar Shipyard Roman Fedyunin said on Tuesday.

Project 11711 warships are designed to land marines on a coastal area seized by the enemy and transport military hardware and equipment. The warship can carry 13 tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, and also up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with three 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters.

The warship has a displacement of 5,000 tonnes, a length of 120 meters, a width of 16.5 meters, a speed of 18 knots and a cruising capacity of 30 days.

Author: ZAMYATINA Tamara Zamyatina
Tamara

Revised doctrine asserts Russia’s status of maritime power

Russian defense industry
