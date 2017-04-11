Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in June

KALININGRAD, April 11. /TASS/. The sea trials of the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren interrupted over problems with its degaussing system will restart in June this year, Project Management Director at the Yantar Shipyard Roman Fedyunin said on Tuesday.

"The Ivan Gren, like the [frigate] Admiral Makarov, is set to take part in the parade on the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day in St. Petersburg on July 30. In view of this, the shipyard has prepared a specified schedule of trials in order to resume them in June. We understand that we’ll have to do everything within quite a short period of time and, of course, the warship’s participation in the parade will noticeably influence the pace of works. But we must deliver the warship this year," the shipyard’s newspaper Vperyod quoted Fedyunin as saying.

"Our proposal will be shortly examined in the Defense Ministry and we hope for a positive result," he added.

The sea trials of the large amphibious ship Ivan Gren were suspended in late October 2016 over problems with its degaussing system and the warship had to return to the shipyard.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in December 2004 and put afloat in May 2012.

The warship started undergoing sea trials in June 2016. On order from Russia’s Defense Ministry, the Yantar Shipyard will build another warship of this class, Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2018.

Project 11711 warships are designed to land marines on a coastal area seized by the enemy and transport military hardware and equipment. The warship can carry 13 tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers, and also up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with three 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters.

The warship has a displacement of 5,000 tonnes, a length of 120 meters, a width of 16.5 meters, a speed of 18 knots and a cruising capacity of 30 days.