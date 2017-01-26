Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort services

Russian UN envoys says Astana talks were important shake-up for Syria settlement processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 8:58
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian warships need no senseless escort service, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday, commenting on British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon’s pronouncements about the Russian aircraft carrying task force coming back home via the English Channel after a successful combat mission.
"We have paid attention to British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon’s statement about the Russian air carrying task force that is passing the English Channel on its way home after a successful combat mission," Konashenkov said. "Such statements and shows of escorting our warships are geared to divert attention of British taxpayers from the real state of the Royal Navy."
"First, Russian warships need no senseless escort services as they know the navigation pass and their course," he stressed. "And second, we would suggest Mr. Fallon pay more attention to the British Navy since, according to the British media, there are all the grounds for that."
Britain’s The Sunday Times reported earlier about an abortive ballistic missile launch from a British submarine.