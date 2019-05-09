Ruptly/TASS

The parade devoted to the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War began in Moscow’s Red Square.

The parade began with the march of the banner group of the Preobrazhesnky Regiment’s Honor Guard’s battalion carrying the Russian flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square. The Victory Banner was hoisted over the Reichstag by soldiers of the 150th Idritskaya division in May 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests are staying on the central tribune in Red Square. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu is reviewing the parade, which is commanded by Land Forces Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov.

Over 13,000 troops and more than 130 items of advanced weapon systems are involved in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square.