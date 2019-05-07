Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The dress rehearsal for a military parade dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War has kicked off on Moscow’s Red Square, a TASS correspondent reported.

More than 13,000 troops, over 130 pieces of military equipment, as well as 74 aircraft and helicopters, are taking part in the activity. The rehearsal is supposed to be as close a match to the upcoming May 9 parade as possible.

When the Banner of Victory and the Russian flag appear on Red Square, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov, who is commanding the parade, will report to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu that the Moscow garrison troops are ready for the Victory Day Parade. Shoigu and Salyukov will then ride an Aurus cabriolet to greet the troops.