Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square

Military & Defense
May 07, 11:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The rehearsal is supposed to be as close a match to the upcoming May 9 parade as possible

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The dress rehearsal for a military parade dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War has kicked off on Moscow’s Red Square, a TASS correspondent reported.

Read also

First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade

More than 13,000 troops, over 130 pieces of military equipment, as well as 74 aircraft and helicopters, are taking part in the activity. The rehearsal is supposed to be as close a match to the upcoming May 9 parade as possible.

When the Banner of Victory and the Russian flag appear on Red Square, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov, who is commanding the parade, will report to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu that the Moscow garrison troops are ready for the Victory Day Parade. Shoigu and Salyukov will then ride an Aurus cabriolet to greet the troops.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
2
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
3
Number of people hospitalized after air crash at Sheremetyevo Airport reaches 10
4
Ukrainians laying flowers at Russian embassy in memory of plane crash victims
5
More than 51,000 people evacuated in Moscow during new wave of hoax bomb calls
6
Most of those who died in Superjet-100 fire Sunday choked on combustion products
7
Turkish military servicemen to start training course to use S-400 systems in late May
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT