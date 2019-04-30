Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade

Society & Culture
April 30, 15:37 UTC+3

On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1056578.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1056578.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1056578.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1056578.sliderLength-1}}
On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine
On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine
On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square
According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square
According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade
Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade
Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system
S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system
S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Soviet T-34-85 battle tank in front of St Basil's Cathedral
Soviet T-34-85 battle tank in front of St Basil's Cathedral
Soviet T-34-85 battle tank in front of St Basil's Cathedral
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Tigr-M armoured vehicles
Tigr-M armoured vehicles
Tigr-M armoured vehicles
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Kamaz Typhoon-K armoured vehicle
Kamaz Typhoon-K armoured vehicle
Kamaz Typhoon-K armoured vehicle
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Editors choice
Russian President Vladimir Putin dancing with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl during her wedding to Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, Austria, 2018
World leaders and royals on the dance floor April 29, 17:10
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un receives a traditional bread during a welcome ceremony in Vladivostok, April 24
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack April 26, 17:24
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is seen ahead of a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures April 25, 13:57
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is welcomed as he arrives in the Russian border city of Khasan
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station April 24, 10:55
'Two Peasant Women' by Kazimir Malevich at a presale exhibition of items which are up for the Sotheby's Russian Art Week, at the Shchusev State Architecture Museum
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week April 23, 14:27
Sri Lankan Army soldiers securing the area around St. Anthony Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks April 22, 14:43
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1056578'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1056578'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Soviet T-34-85 battle tank in front of St Basil's Cathedral
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Tigr-M armoured vehicles
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Kamaz Typhoon-K armoured vehicle
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

On April 29, Moscow conducted this year’s first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade. On May 9, Russia will celebrate the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The Victory parade’s mechanized column comprised Soviet legendary T-34 tanks, Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers, Tigr-M light armored vehicles, Tor-M2 and Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems, Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun complexes, S-400 missile launching vehicles, Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns, self-propelled launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system and Yars strategic road-mobile missile system.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade
13
This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack
10
Sotheby's brings Aivazovsky, Malevich, Chagall works to Moscow ahead of Russian Week
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT