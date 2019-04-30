First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade

This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack

This week in photos: Kim's Russia trip, Zelensky's kiss and Sri Lanka church after attack April 26, 17:24

World leaders and royals on the dance floor

World leaders and royals on the dance floor April 29, 17:10

Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine © Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

On April 29, a night rehearsal of the Victory Day military parade took place in Moscow. Photo: Aurus Senat Cabrio limousine

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

According to the defense ministry, this year more than 130 wheeled and tracked vehicles will pass through Red Square

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Traditionally, the Soviet legendary T-34 tank, the Victory’s armored symbol, lead the mechanized column during the parade

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzer

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Servicemen seen in Moscow's Red Square during a night rehearsal of a Victory Day military parade scheduled for May 9 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Soviet T-34-85 battle tank in front of St Basil's Cathedral

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Tigr-M armoured vehicles

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Kamaz Typhoon-K armoured vehicle

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS