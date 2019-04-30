First night rehearsal for WWII Victory Day military parade

On April 29, Moscow conducted this year’s first night rehearsal of Victory Day Parade. On May 9, Russia will celebrate the 74th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
The Victory parade’s mechanized column comprised Soviet legendary T-34 tanks, Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers, Tigr-M light armored vehicles, Tor-M2 and Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile systems, Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun complexes, S-400 missile launching vehicles, Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns, self-propelled launchers of the Iskander tactical missile system and Yars strategic road-mobile missile system.