Poll shows every second Russian plans to participate in Victory Day celebrations

Society & Culture
May 07, 13:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russians plan to spend the holiday visiting friends and relatives or picnicking in the country

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Roughly every second Russian plans to take part in the May 9 celebrations, a poll by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center indicates.

"This year, one in five Russians plan to offer congratulations to Great Patriotic War veterans (20%), while one in two intend to participate in celebrations (48%)," the pollster said in a statement.

Moscow and some other Russian cities will host Victory Day parades. Russians believe such parades are aimed at reviving and commemorating the heroism that the nation showed during the Great Patriotic War (36%), honoring the memory of those killed in the war (30%). About 17% of respondents consider military parades as a way to flex the county’s military muscle and a means to strengthen patriotism among the youth.

Russians plan to spend the holiday visiting friends and relatives (18%) or picnicking in the country (17%). As many as 19% of the poll’s participants will go out to see fireworks displays. In contrast, 14% will work on Victory Day.

About 97% of Russians say they have heard about the Immortal Regiment, and 30% have already participated in it. Most (95%) of those who are aware of the movement are positive about it. "The Immortal Regiment makes Russians feel proud of their parents and grandparents and their country, it also encourages them to take care of veterans. However, this activity, as well as the holiday itself, generates mixed feelings: grief and sadness (11%), joy and happiness (10%)," the pollster pointed out.

The nationwide telephone poll involving 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age was conducted on May 3, 2019. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2% at a 95% confidence level.

