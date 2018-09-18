Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft

Military & Defense
September 18, 17:06 UTC+3

The Russian defense minister says Israeli F-16s delivered strikes on Syria using the Russian Il-20 recon plane as cover

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia will respond to actions on behalf of the Israeli Air Force that led to a fatal crash of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft on Monday late night in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We have informed today our Israeli colleagues, and I have also informed personally the Israeli Defense Minister [Avigdor Lieberman], that such actions will not be left unanswered by us," Shoigu said.

Read also

Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy

The Russian Il-20 that was shot down by Syrian air defense systems had been conducting reconnaissance activity in the Idlib de-escalation zone before the crash, he said. 

"Our reconnaissance airplane Il-20 with 15 crew members on board - that had been conducting reconnaissance tasks over the Idlib de-escalation zone to find places of storage and collection of unmanned aerial vehicles which fly from this zone and strike various Syrian regions - was in the strike zone, strictly speaking between Israel’s aircraft - four F-16 planes - and Syrian territory," he said.

Israeli F-16 jets delivered strikes on Syria using the Russian Ilyushin-20 reconnaissance plane as cover, since the Israelis believed that Syria's air defenses would not counteract against that trajectory, Shoigu said. "It's clear to any specialist the strike was delivered using our Ilyushin-20 as cover, because they [the Israelis] thought the Syrian air defense systems would not act in that direction," he stated.

Shoigu indicated that the Israeli Air Force had conducted the attacks without notification. 

"The Israeli side didn’t issue a notification or, to be more precise, they warned us a minute before conducting the strike," he said. "They told us they were about to attack facilities on the Syrian territory, and they did it."

"As a result of countermeasures to the Israeli attack, the Syrian air defense troops brought down the Ilyushin-20," Shoigu indicated.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17 at about 23:00 Moscow time (GMT + 3) contact was lost with the crew of a Russian Il-20 plane that was returning to the Hmeymim airbase above the Mediterranean Sea, 35 km off the Syrian coast. The ministry specified that the Il-20 disappeared from the air traffic control radars during the attack of four Israeli F-16 planes on Syrian facilities in the Latakia Governorate.

The Russian Defense Ministry later reported that the plane had been downed by the Syrian air defense systems. According to the ministry, the Israeli pilots used the IL-20 as a shield, putting it under the attack of the S-200 missile system. It was said that the Israeli flight control devices and the F-16 pilots "could not but see the Russian plane as it was coming in for a landing at an altitude of 5 km." That said, they intentionally carried out this provocation, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, noting that Russia regarded Israel’s actions as hostile.

Read also

Putin expresses condolences to relatives of downed Il-20 jet crew members

Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean

Israel expresses sorrow over death of crew of downed Russian plane

Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean

Russian military vow retaliation against Israeli hostile steps following jet’s crash

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
8
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
3
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
4
Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy
5
New security system to be established in Idlib — Russian defense chief
6
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
7
French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT