Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean

Emergencies
September 18, 12:09 UTC+3

The place of the crash is 27 kilometers west of Baniyas in Latakia

Share
1 pages in this article
Ilyushin-20 aircraft

Ilyushin-20 aircraft

© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

The Russian military has pinpointed the location where the Ilyushin-20 aircraft fell into the Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media on Tuesday.

Read also
Israel’s F-16 fighter

Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass

"Taking part in the search for the crew of the Russian Ilyushin-20 plane, which crashed off Latakia, are eight ships and boats from Russia’s Navy. By now, the aircraft’s crash site in the Mediterranean has been identified. It’s 27 kilometers west of Baniyas, in the Latakia province," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian ships have picked up body fragments, personal belongings and the plane’s debris.

Seliger vessel of Project 11982 is heading to the crash scene, carrying deep submergence vehicles and also navigation and sonar gear.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said a Russian military Ilyushin-20 aircraft was shot down by Syria’s air defense over the Mediterranean Sea because Israel’s F-16 fighters used it as cover. Moscow views Israeli steps, which led to the downing of the Russian military, as hostile and reserves the right to retaliate, Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
2
Kremlin comments on Russian military plane incident in Syria
3
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
4
Russian military vow retaliation against Israeli hostile steps following jet’s crash
5
Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean
6
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
7
French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT