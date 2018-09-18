Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean

World
September 18, 12:40 UTC+3

According to the Russian defense minister, the irresponsible actions by the Israeli Air Force led to a tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military personnel

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, stating that Israel is solely to blame for the downing of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read also
Israel’s F-16 fighter

Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass

"The responsibility for the downing of the Russian aircraft and the death of its crew lies solely with Israel. The Russian Defense Ministry used various communication channels on numerous occasions to urge Israel to refrain from conducting airstrikes in Syria, which threaten the security of Russian military personnel," Shoigu said.

According to the Russian defense minister, the irresponsible actions by the Israeli Air Force led to a tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military personnel, "despite all existing agreements on preventing dangerous incidents."

"The Russian military command [in Syria] had been notified [of the attack] one minute before the Israeli F-16 jets conducted airstrikes," Shoigu pointed out.

"The Israeli Defense Ministry’s actions are not in the spirit of Russian-Israeli partnership so we reserve the right to take retaliatory steps," the Russian defense chief stressed.

Downing of Il-20 aircraft

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov told reporters earlier on Tuesday that around 22:00 Moscow time (19:00 GMT) on September 17, four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets had carried a guided aerial bomb attack on Syrian targets near the city of Latakia. They started they target run at a low altitude from the Mediterranean Sea. "Using the Russian aircraft as a cover, Israeli pilots put it in the line of the Syrian air defense’s fire. As a result, the Il-20 plane, which has a far wider effective reflective area compared to the F-16 jets, was downed by a missile launched from an S-200 complex," he added.

"We consider Israel’s provocative actions as hostile," Konashenkov said.

The incident killed 15 Russian military personnel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
2
Kremlin comments on Russian military plane incident in Syria
3
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
4
Russian military vow retaliation against Israeli hostile steps following jet’s crash
5
Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean
6
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
7
French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT