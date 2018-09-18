Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military vow retaliation against Israeli hostile steps following jet’s crash

World
September 18, 12:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The general said a search and rescue operation was underway near the Il-20 jet’s crash site

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Ministry headquarters

Russian Defense Ministry headquarters

© Stoyan Vassev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow views Israeli steps, which led to the downing of Russian military jet Il-20 over the Mediterranean Sea, as hostile and reserves the right to retaliate, Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

Read also
Israel’s F-16 fighter

Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass

"We view these provocative steps by Israel as hostile. Due to the Israeli military’s irresponsible actions 15 Russian servicemen were killed. This is absolutely against the spirit of the Russian-Israeli partnership," Konashenkov said.

"We reserve the right to take adequate tit-for-tat steps," he stressed.

The general said a search and rescue operation was underway near the Il-20 jet’s crash site.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17 at about 23:00 Moscow time (GMT + 3) contact was lost with the crew of a Russian Il-20 plane over Syria’s Mediterranean Sea coast that was returning to the Hmeymim airbase. The ministry said that the Il-20 jet vanished off the radars during the attack of four Israeli F-16 planes on Syrian facilities in the Latakia Governorate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
2
Kremlin comments on Russian military plane incident in Syria
3
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
4
Russian military vow retaliation against Israeli hostile steps following jet’s crash
5
Russian defense minister blames Israel for downing military plane over Mediterranean
6
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
7
French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT