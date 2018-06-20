Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister

SEVASTOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s military group in Crimea is capable of repelling any enemy, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at an on-site meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board in Sevastopol on Wednesday.

"In the peninsula there has been created a unique combined force and it is being strengthened steadily. Its advanced high-tech weapon systems will leave no chance for a potential enemy that may dare attack this indigenous Russian land," he said.

Shoigu recalled it was the first time the Defense Ministry was holding its board meeting in Crimea.

"This region has always been of tremendous importance to Russia. The country’s future was decided there many times over a period of nearly two centuries. Glorious victories of the Black Sea Fleet went down in world history and became our pride," Shoigu said. "Crimea today continues to play the most important role in maintaining the country’s military security."

NATO activities

Russia is not building up its troops on the line of contact with NATO member states, he said. "I want to note that we are not building up troops on the line of contact of NATO member states with Russia, including in the Baltic region," the minister said.

All measures to develop the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation "are being carried out on the national territory by way of improving the command and control system and organizational structures within the exiting numerical strength," the defense minister said.

"The Russian army’s combat capabilities are being raised through the greater intensity of troops’ training and their rearmament with new weapon systems," Shoigu said.

NATO’s growing activity southwest of Russia forces the country to take symmetrical measures to counter threats to its national security, he added. "Since the beginning of the year the countries of the alliance have held thirteen major exercises southwest of Russia with more than 40,000 troops and 2,000 pieces of military equipment taking part. This makes us take symmetrical measures to counter the emerging threats."

"Today we will discuss progress in implementing measures to neutralize the military threats on this strategic direction," Shoigu said.

He described the countermeasures as a combination of strategic deterrence and efforts to enhance the combat capabilities of troops in the Southern Military District.

"Last April's comprehensive check of the military district which consisted of more than fifteen hundred tests confirmed a high level of operational and combat readiness. Seventy percent of the units received good marks," Shoigu said.

Baltic states' hysteria

NATO has beefed up its combat potential near the Russian borders amid the hysteria of Poland and the Baltic states over Russia’s alleged preparations for military aggression, he said.

"Amid the hysteria of the leadership of the Baltic states and Poland about the alleged Russian aggression being prepared against them, the strength of NATO contingents in the Baltic region, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria has risen from 2,000 to 15,000 troops since 2015," Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting in Sevastopol.

During the period of drills, the NATO grouping is beefed up to 40,000-60,000 servicemen," the defense minister said.

NATO made a decision at its Council’s session on June 8 to create two new commands responsible for the defense of sea communications in the North Atlantic and the troops’ prompt redeployment from the continental United States to the European theater of operations, the Russian defense minister said.

"The transport infrastructure is being actively improved for troops’ delivery to Eastern Europe," Shoigu said.

"Procedures are being simplified for military contingents to cross borders," he added.

From 2020, NATO plans to maintain 30 mechanized battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat vessels ready within 30 days, the Russian defense minister said.

"A question arises: why is all this being done and against whom?" the minister said.