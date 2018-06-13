Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia takes into account NATO’s actions and statements during its military planning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday, replying to the journalists’ corresponding question.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow closely follows the alliance’s preparations on the eastern flank and the Russian side’s assessments "are well-known."

"We proceed from the fact that this is a considerable deterioration of military security in Europe. On our part, we will take all military and technical measures that reliably guarantee our security and our defense capability," the diplomat stressed.

"There must be no doubts on this score. I am confident that NATO also understands well that we are keeping a close eye on the alliance’s military development," Grushko said.

The defense ministers of the NATO member states agreed an initiative on June 7 to raise the alliance’s combat capability. Pursuant to this initiative, by 2020 the alliance should additionally operate no less than 30 mechanized battalions, 30 warships and 30 air squadrons ready for deployment within 30 days or less.