Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps

Military & Defense
June 13, 11:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The defense ministers of the NATO member states agreed on June 7 to raise the alliance’s combat capability

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia takes into account NATO’s actions and statements during its military planning, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday, replying to the journalists’ corresponding question.

Read also

Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow closely follows the alliance’s preparations on the eastern flank and the Russian side’s assessments "are well-known."

"We proceed from the fact that this is a considerable deterioration of military security in Europe. On our part, we will take all military and technical measures that reliably guarantee our security and our defense capability," the diplomat stressed.

"There must be no doubts on this score. I am confident that NATO also understands well that we are keeping a close eye on the alliance’s military development," Grushko said.

The defense ministers of the NATO member states agreed an initiative on June 7 to raise the alliance’s combat capability. Pursuant to this initiative, by 2020 the alliance should additionally operate no less than 30 mechanized battalions, 30 warships and 30 air squadrons ready for deployment within 30 days or less.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
2
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
3
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
4
Russian top diplomat comments on Korean Peninsula denuclearization
5
Kremlin: Donald Trump welcome guest at FIFA World Cup
6
No grounds to increase export duty on oil products so far, Deputy PM says
7
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT