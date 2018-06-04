Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics

Military & Defense
June 04, 14:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Saber Strike maneuvers are an annual event and have been held under the command of the US Army in Europe involving land and air forces

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow is closely following NATO’s exercises near its borders and is taking all necessary security measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday in the wake of the alliance’s Saber Strike 2018 military drills that kicked off in the Baltic Region.

As the spokesman stressed, "Moscow always closely tracks all NATO maneuvers, especially those drills that have a certain degree of proximity to our borders."

Read also
Yaroslavl Mudry frigate

Baltic Fleet’s frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean taskforce

"Naturally, all the relevant ministries have taken all the required measures to ensure our country’s security amid such maneuvers," Peskov stressed.

NATO’s Saber Strike 2018 large-scale drills kicked off on Sunday. The maneuvers will be held through June 15 and involve roughly 3,000-strong personnel from 12 countries - Albania, the United States, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Great Britain, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain and Germany.

The Saber Strike maneuvers are an annual event and have been held under the command of the US Army in Europe involving land and air forces. This year, the drills are being held in four countries: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland with the involvement of 18,000 troops from 19 countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
13
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
2
Russia discusses air defense system deliveries with Rwanda
3
Moscow keeping close eye on NATO drills in Baltics
4
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
5
Russia expects BRICS to back information security initiative
6
Press review: Moscow set to mediate Israel-Palestine talks and OPEC+ deal may see changes
7
Russian jazz festival marks the 15th anniversary with sold-out concerts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT