Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems

Military & Defense
June 05, 16:46 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The land-and sea-based Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun system is designed to defend civil and military facilities against all modern and future air attack weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 5. /TASS/. An air defense formation in Crimea will get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 short-to medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, Commander of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of Russia’s Southern Military District Victor Sevostyanov said on Tuesday.

Read also

S-400, Pantsir-S systems in Crimea to make region invulnerable — senator

"All the surface-to-air missile regiments of the Air Force and Air Defense Army that are based in Crimea have been rearmed with Triumf missile complexes. The delivery of a Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile battalion that makes an organic part of the formation is expected," the commander said.

S-400 Triumf systems are already successfully performing their combat duty missions, providing protection for ships that go out to sea, he said.

The land-and sea-based Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun system is designed to defend civil and military facilities against all modern and future air attack weapons in any weather and electronic warfare environment day and night. The system can also defend facilities against ground and naval threats.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italy’s new government to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says PM
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
4
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit
5
Court seizes Dutch assets of Gazprom worth $2.6 bln upholding Naftogaz petition
6
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
7
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT