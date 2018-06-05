Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 5. /TASS/. An air defense formation in Crimea will get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 short-to medium-range surface-to-air missile systems, Commander of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of Russia’s Southern Military District Victor Sevostyanov said on Tuesday.

"All the surface-to-air missile regiments of the Air Force and Air Defense Army that are based in Crimea have been rearmed with Triumf missile complexes. The delivery of a Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile battalion that makes an organic part of the formation is expected," the commander said.

S-400 Triumf systems are already successfully performing their combat duty missions, providing protection for ships that go out to sea, he said.

The land-and sea-based Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun system is designed to defend civil and military facilities against all modern and future air attack weapons in any weather and electronic warfare environment day and night. The system can also defend facilities against ground and naval threats.