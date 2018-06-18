Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU extends sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol

World
June 18, 11:47 UTC+3

A source says the EU has extended for another year its unilateral sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Yves Logghe

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. The European Union has extended for another year its unilateral sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol, a source in the EU bodies told reporters on Monday.

"The Council of the European Union extended sanctions against Crimea and Sevastopol for 12 months," the source said. The decision was made at a meeting of the agriculture and fisheries ministers of the 28 EU member-states in Luxembourg.

Read also

Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances

EU adds five names to blacklist over Russian presidential election in Crimea — source

EU sanctions on Russia over presidential election in Crimea take effect

Returning Crimea to Ukraine 'impossible under any circumstances', Putin states

The sanctions were extended for another year without any discussion, just by approving a decision earlier agreed by the EU countries’ permanent representatives. The restrictions were imposed in the framework of the EU’s strategy on refusing to recognize Crimea’s reunification with Russia.

The Crimea-related sanctions include a ban on importing any Crimean goods, any European investments in Crimea, including buying real estate, financing businesses, providing services, including in tourism sector. European vessels are banned from entering Crimean ports, and aircraft cannot land at Crimea’s airports, except for emergency situations.

The export to Crimea of goods and technologies in transport, telecommunications, energy, oil production and refining and natural resources production sectors is banned. It is also prohibited to provide any technical services to companies that work in these sectors.

The EU’s sanctions policy against Russia includes three independent tracks: visa restrictions against Russian citizens, economic sectoral sanctions against a number of Russian state companies in oil, defense and financial sectors, and also restrictions against Crimea. All these packages were introduced in 2014. Two first sanctions packages are extended once in six months, and the restrictions against Crimea - once per a year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’
2
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
3
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
4
Press review: Putin, Trump set to meet in July and US, China back on trade war path
5
Turkey set to create own Antarctic research station next year — president
6
EU extends sanctions against Crimea, Sevastopol
7
Russian pilot serving sentence in US relocated to prison in Connecticut
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT